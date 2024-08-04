StormTracker

Humidity and storm chances continue today

By Darren Sweeney

The pattern of very warm and muggy weather with afternoon storms continues today.

Expect a blend of clouds along with some sunshine through the day. Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and early evening.

Some of the storms today could contain hail, torrential downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures will not be quite as hot as the last couple of days but still very humid.

The heat returns on Monday with more sunshine and high temperatures returning to the lower 90s.

Today's Forecast

Track the showers and storms using our interactive radar.

