Litchfield Braces for Winter Snow

Snow was coming down in places around the state, and Snow Monster was out and about.

Flowers are sprouting with spring just around the corner, but don’t put away your snow blower just yet. Mother Nature has other plans.

“I feel like it’s the second wave of winter coming in,” Sarah Braga, who lives in Litchfield, said.

A wave that’s bringing snow in Litchfield. Some people in town are annoyed, but not completely worried.

“Three to five inches doesn’t seem like a whole ton but we’ll deal with it when it comes,” Alison Irwin, who lives in Litchfield, said.

With roads expected to get coated with snow, the Connecticut Department of Transportation says 900 drivers and 600 plow trucks are ready to clean up across the state.

“Our crews are here. Our crews are available so if it’s more rain, that’s okay. If it’s more snow, that’s okay, too. We’ll be able to handle anything,” DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

With the snow expected to affect early morning drivers, the DOT says they should slow down.

“Give themselves a little bit of extra time. Leave a little extra space between vehicles on the roadway and when you see our crews and plow trucks out there, give them plenty of room,” Morgan said.

People in Litchfield plan to follow those warnings and hope they can move on.

“I’m ready for it to be over and ready for it to be spring,” Irwin said.