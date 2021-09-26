Mild Start to the Work Week

The work week will start out with milder air working into the state. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s for much of inland and southern Connecticut.

Humidity will slightly increase Monday and Tuesday before a reinforcing cold front advances through the region on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The cold front will bring a round of rain showers to the state Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Generally a pretty quiet weather week ahead with one rain shower chance arriving on Tuesday. Showers represent a cold front that will bring much cooler air to the state Wednesday into the weekend. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/JmLHsZxCac — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) September 27, 2021

The cold front will bring a much different weather pattern to close out the week with high temperatures only in the 60s and overnight low temperatures starting out in the 40s for much of inland Connecticut.

Temperatures along the water will be slightly milder.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.