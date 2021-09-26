first alert weather

Mild Start to the Work Week

Mild weather will return to the state as we head into the workweek.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The work week will start out with milder air working into the state. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s for much of inland and southern Connecticut.

Humidity will slightly increase Monday and Tuesday before a reinforcing cold front advances through the region on Tuesday.

The cold front will bring a round of rain showers to the state Tuesday morning and afternoon.

The cold front will bring a much different weather pattern to close out the week with high temperatures only in the 60s and overnight low temperatures starting out in the 40s for much of inland Connecticut.

Temperatures along the water will be slightly milder.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

