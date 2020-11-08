Near Record Warmth Likely to End the Weekend

Records were broken on Saturday and the state may see more records broken today. The high temperature at Windsor Locks was 79 degrees on Saturday. That broke the old record of 74 set back in 1975.

Along the shoreline, the high at Bridgeport was 69 degrees. That broke the old record of 68 set back in 1975.

Today will likely be a degree or two cooler than Saturday, but still very close to the records for the day. The record in the Hartford area is 77 and we are forecasting 77. The record for Bridgeport at the shore is 71 and we are forecasting 71.

Take a look at the impressive numbers yesterday. And, another impressively warm day today. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/sxAREQElKN — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 8, 2020

The warmth continues into next week with cooler temperatures and a rising chance for rain toward the middle and end of next week.

