The quiet weather pattern we've been experiencing the last few days is expected to continue into the week ahead.

Temperatures, along with the quiet weather, will continue to average a few degrees above average.

The biggest weather feature we see right now, is a cold front toward the end of the week. It brings blustery and chillier weather for next weekend. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/MoDXeF008d — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 10, 2021

A stronger cold front moves toward the state on Friday which could bring a rain or snow shower and cooler weather (and some wind) into next weekend.

