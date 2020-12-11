Rain Expected Saturday Afternoon, Evening; Snow Possible Next Week

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are expecting a bit of light rain heading into Saturday.

The rain is expected to come Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Rain totals are expected to be no more than 1/4-inch. Temperatures will be in the high 40s across the state.

A bit of rain tomorrow followed by two chances for snow next week. Talking about it next at 11. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/PcgxBxNA8t — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) December 12, 2020

Sunday will bring clearing skies with much milder weather. Temperatures could reach nearly 60 degrees in the valley.

Next week looks busy. Storm brushes by Monday with the potential for accumulating snow followed by a bigger storm possible on Wednesday. Stay tuned for details on both! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/gBhFtU4BNx — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) December 12, 2020

There will be two chances for snow next week. One minor system is expected to develop nearby Monday and a period of accumulating snow is possible.

Another potentially more significant coastal storm could impact the state Wednesday. This storm system has the possibility of bringing heavy snow to the state.