Rain Showers Continue Into Monday Morning

The rain will continue into the morning hours as we head into the work week.

You can expect cloudy skies and showers overnight, with rain becoming heavy at times, especially after midnight.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s as we head into Monday morning.

Monday will feature scattered rain showers and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers are expected to clear out by the afternoon.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 70 degrees.

Nice weather is working in for Tuesday, with temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Sunshine will work through by Thursday with temperatures expected to reach the 70s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.