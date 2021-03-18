Rain Today, Snow and Icy Conditions Expected Tomorrow Morning

A storm system that will move through Connecticut will bring soaking rain today and will end as snow overnight.
The rain is expected to start late this morning in Western Connecticut and midday to early afternoon in eastern Connecticut. It will become heavy at times this afternoon and evening. About an inch of rain is likely.
As colder air is pulled in, the rain will change to snow overnight from north to south.
The state could see anywhere from one to three inches of snow by sunrise on Friday and the snow ends in the morning.
There could be icy conditions on the roads as the temperatures fall overnight and into Friday morning.
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologist Bob Maxon said icy conditions seem likely Friday between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Then, the sun will be out by midday.
The snow is expected to end around 7 a.m. Friday.