Record Heat Possible Across Connecticut Today

Record heat is likely across both inland and shoreline communities today.

A strong area of high pressure will provide a west wind that will help to boost temperatures well into the 80s. Some towns away from the beaches will come close to 90 degrees!

The record high at Windsor Locks today is 86. The forecast high is 88. The record at Bridgeport is 74 and the forecast high temperature is 80 degrees.

We've been talking about record breaking heat all week long. Today and tomorrow are the days we think we break/smash records. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/HM0efm8hYw — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 13, 2023

The fire danger remains elevated for today, although less wind today will ease the fire threat a bit across the state.

Record highs are expected across the state again on Friday with many towns approaching 90 degrees.

Cooler weather along with a rising chance of showers are expected this weekend.