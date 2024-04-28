Warming trend begins today, continues for start of new workweek

A warm front brought showers to the state this morning and it brings warmer air to the state today and tomorrow.

The average high temperature for late April should be in the upper 60s. High temperatures today (away from the shoreline) will climb through the middle to upper 70s.

A south wind will keep the shoreline noticeably cooler with highs closer to 60 degrees.

Along with the warmer air today, another round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm is likely this evening.

The warmth will continue into Monday with some towns getting close to 80 degrees.

