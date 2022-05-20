Record Temps Possible This Weekend, Heat Advisories Issued

Heat advisories have been issued for the weekend as temperatures will soar into the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Today will be a pleasant and warm day once the fog burns off. Expect highs near 80 inland and around 70 degrees along the shoreline.

What a weekend! Unusually HOT temperatures, moderate humidity and "feels-like" temps around 100 degrees. Relief? Head to the CT Shoreline and hit the beach. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/rdNaA8C4Np — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) May 20, 2022

Thunderstorms may develop tonight and into the early morning hours of Saturday. Shoreline towns have a better chance of seeing those storms overnight.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The heat cranks up on Saturday with temperatures climbing well into the 90s. With the humidity, it will feel anywhere from 95 to 100 degrees.

We will see more of the same for Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. It will feel like 95 to 100 degrees once again.

We will return to cooler, more seasonable temperatures on Monday.