Rotating Storm Triggers Tornado Warning, Causes Damage in Eastern CT

A strong thunderstorm caused damage in eastern Connecticut and triggered a tornado warning early Thursday morning.

A strong line of storms moved through Connecticut and strengthened as it moved into the eastern part of the state.

Radar detected rotation in one storm cell as it crossed into Andover and moved toward Coventry, according to NBC Connecticut meteorologist Bob Maxon.

The tornado warning was issued just before 4 a.m. for parts of Windham and Tolland counties and expired about 30 minutes later.

The storm took down trees and knocked out power along Flanders Road in Coventry.

Route 148 in Chester was closed at High Street due to downed trees and wires, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Eversource was reporting more than 100 customers without power in Coventry as of 5:45 a.m.

There was a more significant outage in Putnam, where about 25% of the town was in the dark. A second strong storm cell intensified in far eastern Connecticut before moving into Rhode Island, Maxon said.

As of 6:30 a.m., Eversource is reporting more than 2,500 power outages across its coverage area.

