Slick Spots Cause Crashes, School Delays

There are slick spots across the state this morning after sleet, rain and freezing rain froze overnight. There have been several crashes and dozens of schools are having a two-hour delay.

Any untreated surfaces are slick, which includes driveways and roads.

Clear skies have allowed the temps to fall a few degrees and fog to form....bad combo for sure. Many reports of ice. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/hJAizjowAh — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 8, 2023

Multiple crashes are being reported.

In Cromwell, a state trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 South. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Several school districts have announced two-hour delays. You can see the full list here.

Thompson public schools were closed Wednesday. A statement on the school district's website said they have icy road conditions, buses were sliding and it was going to be a half-day so it did not make sense to bring students in for a short time.

During the day, it will be partly cloudy with highs around 48.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Highs will be around 45.

Friday looks warm with highs near 60.

The weekend will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

