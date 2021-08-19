tornado

Tornado Touches Down in Thompson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A likely tornado touched down in Thompson Thursday morning.

After hours of heavy rain across the state, a tornado likely formed as a storm cell was moving out of Connecticut, according to NBC Connecticut meteorologist Bob Maxon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. along Route 12 right at the Massachusetts border.

Radar showed a debris signature indicating a tornado. A debris signature indicates a tornado has touched down and is throwing debris into the air, according to Maxon.

There are several trees and powerlines down in the area.

Video from NBC Connecticut meteorologist Josh Cingranelli showed Route 12 littered with trees and broken utility poles.

About 500 Eversource customers were without power as of 12 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the same storm as it crossed into Massachusetts.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

There is no word if anyone was injured.

The Department of Public Works in Thompson has asked the state Dept. of Transportation to close Route 12 so that work to clean up the tree damage and downed wires can begin.

This article tagged under:

tornadofirst alert weatherthompson
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us