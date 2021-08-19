Tornado Touches Down in Thompson

A likely tornado touched down in Thompson Thursday morning.

After hours of heavy rain across the state, a tornado likely formed as a storm cell was moving out of Connecticut, according to NBC Connecticut meteorologist Bob Maxon.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. along Route 12 right at the Massachusetts border.

Radar showed a debris signature indicating a tornado. A debris signature indicates a tornado has touched down and is throwing debris into the air, according to Maxon.

There are several trees and powerlines down in the area.

Video from NBC Connecticut meteorologist Josh Cingranelli showed Route 12 littered with trees and broken utility poles.

Tornado damage in Thompson. Tons of trees and power lines down. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/mYI3ifbwef — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) August 19, 2021

About 500 Eversource customers were without power as of 12 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the same storm as it crossed into Massachusetts.

There is no word if anyone was injured.

The Department of Public Works in Thompson has asked the state Dept. of Transportation to close Route 12 so that work to clean up the tree damage and downed wires can begin.