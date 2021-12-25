first alert weather

Some Slick Spots Overnight, Clearing & Brighter Sunday

Late Christmas night some fog will develop in parts of Connecticut with showers moving in overnight and into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures early Sunday should stay just above freezing in most areas of the state, but a few spots could see temps dip just below freezing, creating slick spots in those areas.

The rain will move out around daybreak Sunday and conditions will continue to improve throughout the day.

Sunday afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures climbing into the low 40s in most of Connecticut.

The next chance of rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday could see rain or a wintry mix in the morning in inland locations.

