Southbury neighbors deal with flooding from rising Pomperaug River

People in Southbury have had their fair share of wet weather, dealing with the rising water from the Pomperaug River.

“There’s a lot of water I’ve never seen before, like entire sides of the road blocked off, puddle,” resident Daniel Lang said.

“There’s a lot of flash flooding in this area but today has been definitely one of the worst,” Lang continued.

The consistent rain caused the river to rise and eventually overflow onto the road, including a neighborhood by Cedar Land Park.

“On a scale of one to 10, probably like an eight honestly. Like literally everyone’s talking about it. It’s like the most rainfall we’ve seen in a minute,” Southbury's Jim Lahey said.

He said the wet conditions make it challenging to get around.

“It’s like crazy because I like work outside and everything. It’s just like crazy. People driving bad, can’t drive correctly. It’s ridiculous,” Lahey said.

The Southbury Police Department is reminding people about the rain and rising river saying you should "turn around, don’t drown" if you see flooded roads.