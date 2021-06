After five days of pure heat and humidity, we are finally getting a little break!

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a mild day with mostly sunny skies and very low humidity. High in the 80s.

Temperatures drop over the next few days.

Fair weather tomorrow with highs in the 70s.

Mainly nice over the weekend with slight shower chance Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.