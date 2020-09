Sunny and unseasonably warm temps in the forecast today as the first week of Fall comes to an end.

Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and warm temps.

The drought continues through the weekend, but rain shower chances increase next week.

By early next week a series of fronts will approach from the west which will bring a chance for some showers though there is still some question as to when.

