Sunday's massive rainfall may have been most in Connecticut history: NWS

The National Weather Service is looking at the possibility that Sunday's historic rain event set a record for the most rainfall ever in Connecticut over a 24-hour period.

A State Climate Extremes Committee, including representatives from the National Weather Service in New York and National Weather Service climate experts will be reviewing two 24-hour rainfall measurements from Sunday.

The two totals were reported by private home weather stations in Oxford. One measured 14.83" of rain and the other measured 13.5", according to the National Weather Service.

The existing record is 12.77" of rainfall was set on August 19, 1955 from Hurricane Diane, almost 69 years ago to the day of Sunday's storm.

The NWS experts will examine the home weather stations at both locations to determine if they are in compliance with National Weather Service measurement guidelines and specifications.

The committee will release its findings after reviewing all the evidence. The NWS said that typically takes two to four weeks.

