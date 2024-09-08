Sunny and cooler weather to end the weekend, start the new week

A cold front moved through yesterday bringing clouds and showers. On the backside of the the front, high pressure will bring a sunny end to the weekend.

Lower levels of humidity and a bit of a breeze will make for a "crisp" feel to the air today. Westerly winds will gust between 10 and 20 mph.

A cool night can be expected tonight with clear skies and a calm wind. Many towns will dip into the 40s away from the shoreline.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The theme for next week, after a cool start on Monday, will be for a warming trend to take over. In fact, by the end of next week, temperatures will climb (away from the shore) to the middle to upper 80s.