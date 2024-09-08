StormTracker

Sunny and cooler weather to end the weekend, start the new week

By Darren Sweeney

A cold front moved through yesterday bringing clouds and showers. On the backside of the the front, high pressure will bring a sunny end to the weekend.

Lower levels of humidity and a bit of a breeze will make for a "crisp" feel to the air today. Westerly winds will gust between 10 and 20 mph.

A cool night can be expected tonight with clear skies and a calm wind. Many towns will dip into the 40s away from the shoreline.

The theme for next week, after a cool start on Monday, will be for a warming trend to take over. In fact, by the end of next week, temperatures will climb (away from the shore) to the middle to upper 80s.

