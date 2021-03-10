Sunny Day With Highs in the 50s Before Another Warm Up Tomorrow

After a beautiful day in the 60s yesterday, today will be slightly cooler before temperatures warm back up tomorrow.

Today will feature lots of sun with highs in the mid 50s inland. The breeze off the Sound will keep shoreline communities in the 40s.

Good morning! Another very nice day today....but not as warm as the breeze comes off the Sound. Temperatures are chilly to start, nice to finish, plus....it's Hump Day. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ke4e0M0EQL — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 10, 2021

We'll have another warm up tomorrow with temperatures in the high 60s to near 70 inland. At the shore, the highs will be around 60.

Friday will also be warm with highs in the upper 60s inland. It will be breezier as a front moves through.

By the weekend, it'll be much cooler with highs in the 40s.

