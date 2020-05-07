first alert forecast

Sunny Skies Today; Winter-Like Temps & Snow This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting a beautiful sunny day Thursday but snow is expected just around the corner.

Today will be sunny with highs in the lower 60's.

Increasing clouds tomorrow with showers by Friday evening.

Periods of rain Friday night into Saturday morning, likely mixing with wet snow. 

A few inches of snow is possible in the northwest and northeast corners of the Hartford hills.

Blustery and cold Saturday with a few rain and snow showers throughout the day.

Temperatures warm back up just in time for Mother's Day with temps to reach the high 60s.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
