Sunny Start to September, Temperatures in 80s Thursday

Enjoy lots of sunshine Thursday morning as September begins and we will have low humidity and warm temperatures.

Temperatures will be around 80 today and tomorrow but the low temperatures on Friday morning will be between 45 and 55.

We will have fair weather through Sunday afternoon when a few showers or thunderstorms develop. Monday, which is Labor Day, looks unsettled.

Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the middle of nowhere and will not be a threat. Read more about it here.

