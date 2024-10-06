StormTracker

Sunshine on Sunday, rain possible by Monday morning

We have another beautiful day to close out the weekend on Sunday.

We'll have plenty of sunshine Sunday with temperatures in the low 70s throughout the day.

Temeratures will fall into the 50s tonight with thickening clouds.

Those clouds will bring in some scattered showers by Monday morning. We can't rule out a rumble of thunder early Monday.

By Monday afternoon, the rain will move out and we should see breaks of sun by Monday afternoon.

