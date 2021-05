NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting bright and warm temperatures today with a slight mixing with puffy clouds.

Highs around 80 for today, slightly cooler at the shore.

Tomorrow and Thursday will feature temperatures near 90!

A few isolated thunderstorms possible over the weekend. Highs in the 80s.

Next weekend will be warm, in the 80s, with a few thundershowers around.