Temperatures will be in the 40s, to near 50, today and it will be warmer tomorrow.

We will have sun to clouds today, some sprinkles and a few light showers this evening and tonight.

It will be warmer tomorrow with high temperatures near 60,

It will still be mild Friday.

A bit of a wintry mix and chilly rain is expected on Saturday.

It will be fair and cooler Sunday.