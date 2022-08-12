Temps & Humidity Turn More Comfortable for the Weekend

After a prolonged heat wave with high heat and humidity, more comfortable air will settle into the state for today and the weekend.

Dew point temperatures will go from the uncomfortable 70s, to the 50s and even 40s for parts of the state this weekend. That dry air will be combined with temperatures that will be closer to 80 as the weekend approaches.

The 70+ degree dew points are gone for now, check out the comfortable air settling in over the next several days. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/NVGy1r0EZT — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 12, 2022

Dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend. A widely scattered shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday but the drought situation across the state looks to worsen over the next several days.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beneficial showers are back in the forecast for the middle part of next week.