first alert weather

Temps & Humidity Turn More Comfortable for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a prolonged heat wave with high heat and humidity, more comfortable air will settle into the state for today and the weekend.

Dew point temperatures will go from the uncomfortable 70s, to the 50s and even 40s for parts of the state this weekend. That dry air will be combined with temperatures that will be closer to 80 as the weekend approaches.

Dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend. A widely scattered shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday but the drought situation across the state looks to worsen over the next several days.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beneficial showers are back in the forecast for the middle part of next week.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us