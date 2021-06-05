The First Heat Wave of the Season Begins Today

The first of several days of 90+ degree heat begins today and lasts well into next week.

Last weekend we dealt with record cold temps.. this weekend, we're talking about the start of a several day heat wave. Today is day 1. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/k8h7LAb9R9 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 5, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The definition of a 'heat wave' is 3 or more days of 90 degree temperatures or higher. First alert meteorologists are forecasting 5 days of 90 degree heat, making this a possible 5-day heat wave.

Along with the heat building this weekend, the dew point will also begin to climb. The dew point will increase through the 60's today and upper 60s to lower 70s into next week. When the dew point goes above 60 it starts feeling humid, when it gets closer to 70 it begins feeling oppressive.

A strong cold front will bring thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.