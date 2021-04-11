Tracking a Few Showers to End the Weekend

An area of low pressure to our west tries to bring us showers later today, but dry air to our east will keep most of the day dry.

A solid shield of rain to our southwest will have a hard time moving northeast. In fact, much of the day will end up dry for most. Sct'd showers this evening. #NBCCT https://t.co/zUEQF8FOwU pic.twitter.com/mBNBuTGJ7P — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 11, 2021

A backdoor cold front (a cold front backing in from the east) will bring more dry air and hold off most of the rain for most of today. The best chance for showers is for western and southwestern Connecticut.

We need the rain. We are 2 to 2.5 inches below average for year to date rainfall. We expect under .25 for most from this round of showers. Some towns in north/northeast parts of the state may see little to no rain out of this system.

The rest of the week looks to be cooler with more clouds and a couple of shower chances. The best rain chance at this time appears to be on Thursday and Friday.

