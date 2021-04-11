first alert weather

Tracking a Few Showers to End the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney and Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An area of low pressure to our west tries to bring us showers later today, but dry air to our east will keep most of the day dry.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A backdoor cold front (a cold front backing in from the east) will bring more dry air and hold off most of the rain for most of today. The best chance for showers is for western and southwestern Connecticut.

We need the rain. We are 2 to 2.5 inches below average for year to date rainfall. We expect under .25 for most from this round of showers. Some towns in north/northeast parts of the state may see little to no rain out of this system.

Local

Dr. Anthony Fauci 10 hours ago

Fauci to Speak at Yale Commencement Ceremony

meriden 11 hours ago

Man Dead After Shooting Incident in Meriden

The rest of the week looks to be cooler with more clouds and a couple of shower chances. The best rain chance at this time appears to be on Thursday and Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us