Tracking a Much Needed Rain

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking moderate to heavy periods of rain moving throughout the state.

The heaviest rain will move through the state during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

In total parts of the state could see close to an inch of rain.

Another round of rain showers and thunderstorm activity is possible on Tuesday.

Temperatures today will run slightly below normal with highs expected in the middle to upper 70s.

Much warmer and drier weather will work into the state for the middle to end of the week with highs expected in the mid 80s to near 90.