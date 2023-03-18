weather

Tracking a Weekend Cooldown

A weekend cold front brings changes by Sunday.

By Darren Sweeney

The final weekend of winter will feature near average temperatures to start the weekend with a cold front bringing colder temperatures by Sunday.

The average high temperatures for this time of the year should be near 50 degrees. We'll be close to that temperature today. Colder air will bring temperatures more than 10 degrees below average by Sunday.

Sunday will feature wind along with the colder air. Wind chill values or the "feels like" temperature will remain in the 20s for most of the day. Some of the hill towns will see wind chills holding in the upper teens.

The colder air will not stick around very long. High temperatures are expected to rebound quickly close to 50 degrees by Monday, which is the first day of spring.

