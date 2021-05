An area of low pressure to our west is locking in cloud cover throughout the area and will also increase the rain shower threat throughout the day.

The rain shower chance will increase during the afternoon however it will be very scattered in nature.

Rain showers will be generally brief and light. Keep the umbrella handy just incase.

Skies clear this evening with beautiful weather working in for Mother's Day Sunday.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.