Tracking Showers and Storms, Cooler Air Moving In

A strong cold front will approach the state by this evening with showers, storms and wind.
Before the cold front arrives, expect a mainly dry, windy and warm day today with high temperatures in the 70s. The average high temperature for today is around 63 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive in the state this evening. Strong wind gusts will be the main threat with any storms that move into the state. Most of the rain will move out of the state by sunrise on Sunday.
By Sunday, much cooler air will work into the state with high temperatures in the 60s. On Monday, many towns will see temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 50s.
Temperatures are expected to moderate to the upper 60s by the middle to end of next week.