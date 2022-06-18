first alert forecast

Unseasonably Cool Today

Temperatures today will be on the cool side, only climbing into the middle to upper 60s for much of the state.

Even cooler weather is expected in northwestern Connecticut, where temperatures will struggle to rise out of the upper 50s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy as we head into the afternoon with a breezy northwest wind.

We will have sustained winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 30 miles per hour by afternoon.

The weather will remain cool for Sunday with warmer weather on tap for Monday.

