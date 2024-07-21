StormTracker

Warm temperatures to end the weekend, humidity and showers return this week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A nice end to the weekend is expected with warm temperatures, low levels of humidity and plenty of sunshine.

A weak cold front will work through the state during the day and an isolated shower can't be ruled out. Otherwise, dew point temperatures will mostly drop through the comfortable low 60s throughout the day.

Beyond today, humidity and showers and storm chances look to increase by Tuesday and into a portion of this week.

The next chance for rain arrives by Tuesday morning.

