Warmer Temps Set to Move Into the State

After a couple of breezy and cool days across the state, we will see the wind die down for today with continued sunshine.

Out ahead of an approaching cold front this weekend, we will see temperatures climb well into the mid- to upper-70s for Saturday. A cold front approaching will also increase the wind. Gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour are likely across the state, especially at the shore during the day on Saturday.

Cooler temperatures follow the front on Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. There will be a chance of some much needed rain coming into next week. The remnants of Hurricane Delta that come ashore along the Gulf today will ride north and east Monday and Tuesday.

This would be nice. Showers from #Delta moving up here on Monday/Tuesday. Still a question as to how much rain gets in here. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/4n0derd4wx — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 9, 2020

