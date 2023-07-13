Storms likely in Connecticut Thursday

We will have partly sunny skies Thursday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms that are likely this evening and tonight.

The storms could contain damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning. Urban street flooding is possible too.

Some humidity will be around Thursday, but it will not be oppressive.

A few storms are expected early Friday and there could be some isolated storms over the weekend as well as lots of humidity.