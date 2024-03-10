Strong to possibly damaging winds expected for start of new workweek

This weekend's storm will continue to move away from the state, but it will bring a round of strong to possibly damaging wind gusts for the start of the new workweek.

A wind advisory and a high wind watch has been issued for the state for Monday.

The strongest wind are expected tomorrow afternoon with gusts that could top 50 mph.

When winds approach 50 mph tree damage can occur and power outages are possible.

The wind will continue into Tuesday, but gusts will decrease 20 to 30 mph.

