StormTracker

Strong to possibly damaging winds expected for start of new workweek

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

This weekend's storm will continue to move away from the state, but it will bring a round of strong to possibly damaging wind gusts for the start of the new workweek.

A wind advisory and a high wind watch has been issued for the state for Monday.

The strongest wind are expected tomorrow afternoon with gusts that could top 50 mph.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When winds approach 50 mph tree damage can occur and power outages are possible.

The wind will continue into Tuesday, but gusts will decrease 20 to 30 mph.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

artificial intelligence 56 mins ago

Face the Facts: Safeguards to protect residents against artificial intelligence

Education 56 mins ago

Face the Facts: Discussing the disconnect between teens and schooling, work

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us