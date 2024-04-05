Sun Friday morning, then cloudy and cool

After rain, snow and sleet on Thursday, we have sun on Friday morning.

However, lots of clouds will develop and temperatures will be on the cool side today, in the middle 40s.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible and we will have a chilly northwest breeze.

It will be fair, but still mostly cloudy over the weekend. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Monday looks brighter with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s. It will be nice for the eclipse.