StormTracker

Sun Friday morning, then cloudy and cool

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After rain, snow and sleet on Thursday, we have sun on Friday morning.

However, lots of clouds will develop and temperatures will be on the cool side today, in the middle 40s.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible and we will have a chilly northwest breeze.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It will be fair, but still mostly cloudy over the weekend. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Monday looks brighter with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s. It will be nice for the eclipse.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us