Sunny and breezy after morning rain and clouds

Morning clouds and showers on Monday will give way to sunny breaks.

We will have gusty breezes with 10- to 20-mile-per-hour winds and the sunny breaks will be more widespread later today.

Monday night will be fair and chilly with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a frost is possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fair with high temperatures in the 50s and it will be milder and fair on Thursday.

Friday and the weekend will be sunny and warmer, with temperatures in the 70s.

