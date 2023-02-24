Sunny and Colder Friday, Snowstorm Possible Next Week

Friday will be partly sunny, windy, and it will turn colder.

A wind advisory has been issued for northern Connecticut and wind gusts will be up to 40 miles per hour.

Tonight will be fair, but it will be cold.

Low temperatures will be in the 8 to 18-degree range, but feel like 0 with the breeze.

We will have scattered flurries Saturday and it will be cold, with a high temperature of 26

Rain or snow shower move in Sunday and it will be milder, in the 40s.

A snowstorm is possible Monday night into Tuesday and Tuesday night.