Sunny and Mild Weather Continues

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting another day with above average temperatures.

Average temperatures this time of year are around 50 degrees for inland areas. Today we will see temperatures rise into the middle 60s for inland areas.

A wind off of the water will keep temperatures slightly cooler. Highs along the shoreline are expected to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The dry weather continues meaning the fire danger level will remain high. The fire danger will likely remain high until rain moves into the state.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with scattered rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the upper 50s.

A real shot of warm air will arrive by Thursday with temperatures likely rising into the middle 70s.

