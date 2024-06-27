StormTracker

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures in Connecticut on Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Skies are sunny on Thursday after some wild weather on Wednesday night.

Thursday will be less humid and cooler than Wednesday with a nice breeze and high temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with low temperatures in the 50s while they will be in the upper 40s in the coldest areas.

Friday looks amazing. 

The NBC StormTracker meteorologists are forecasting a sunny day with temperatures near 80 degrees.

There is a rising chance of showers and storms by Saturday night and Sunday will be unsettled.

