Sunny today, rain expected later this week

We have a sunny day on tap for Tuesday and rain is expected later this week.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

There will be some clouds later on Tuesday and in the evening.

Sun and clouds mix on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Rain will develop early Thursday morning. It may be heavy at times and a thunderstorm is possible.

The showers will linger Thursday night into Friday. There is a chance it could mix with some wet snow in the far northwest hills.

The weekend looks chilly and brighter.