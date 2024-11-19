StormTracker

Sunny today, rain expected later this week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a sunny day on tap for Tuesday and rain is expected later this week.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There will be some clouds later on Tuesday and in the evening.

Sun and clouds mix on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Rain will develop early Thursday morning. It may be heavy at times and a thunderstorm is possible.

The showers will linger Thursday night into Friday. There is a chance it could mix with some wet snow in the far northwest hills.

The weekend looks chilly and brighter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us