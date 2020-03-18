Sunny Wednesday Before Rain & Potentially Snow Arrive Thursday

Temperatures starting off in the mid to low 30s Wednesday will climb into the mid 50s throughout the afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

Clouds will begin to increase late Wednesday night and rain will move in early Thursday morning. Parts of the state, especially in northern Connecticut, may see a burst of snow at the onset and wake up to minor accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Rain will continue throughout Tuesday morning before clearing by the afternoon. The remainder of the day looks dry, but cloudy.

Another round of showers will move through Friday before sunshine returns for the weekend.