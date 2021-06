Today will be much brighter and much warmer than yesterday.

Nice sunny skies will allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A degree or two warmer than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will increase after sunset tonight and showers will arrive overnight. We'll be watching scattered showers for the Monday morning commute.

Heavier rain and possibly a few thunderstorms look to rumble through after 7pm Monday night.

Have a great day!