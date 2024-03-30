StormTracker

Sunshine and wind to start last weekend of March, scattered showers tonight

By Darren Sweeney

It's the last weekend of March! Sunshine and wind gusts over 20 mph will begin the weekend.

A storm moving northeast into Canada will keep some wind through the day along with mostly sunny skies.

A weak system will pass through the northeast tonight and bring the chance for a few scattered showers.

The system will move through quickly and any showers and clouds will clear out by sunrise on Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

