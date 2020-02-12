weather

Sunshine Today, A Wet & Wintry Mix Tomorrow

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Beautiful Wednesday weather with sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s.

Our weather starts to take a turn after midnight when a burst of snow and sleet will quickly transition to rain. Accumulation will be minor and quickly wash away with a switch over to rain.

Rain will continue throughout the morning commute making for a slushy, slick ride for some while others will just be dealing with wet roads.

Temperatures will get much colder for Valentines Day with high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

