Temperatures, Humidity Increase as Week Goes On

The spectacular weather continues into the workweek with sunny skies and low humidity. Temperatures and the humidity will increase as the week goes on.

We're starting the work week off with temperatures near 80 today with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

As the week goes on, the temperatures and humidity will increase.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low 80s. Thursday will be in the mid 80s and on Friday it will be near 90.

The weekend looks warm with temperatures around 90.

