Tracking Afternoon Storms, Colder Air Moving In

While most of the weekend will be dry and quiet, there is a line of showers and storms that will bring rain, wind and possibly damaging gusts this afternoon.

A quiet morning is followed by downpours, storms and wind gusts this afternoon. General timing 2-5PM from west to east. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/GuAasE9OfX — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 13, 2021

A strong cold front will approach the state between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The main threat will be for localized gusts over 40 MPH and small hail.

Skies will clear tonight and it will turn colder for Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The colder air will stick around through Tuesday before a brief midweek warmup.

Track the showers and storms moving through on our interactive radar.